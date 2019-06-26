Don’t take freedom of expression for granted, Soyinka’s son tells ‘garrulous online youths’

Victor Ogunyinka

Former Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Olaokun Soyinka, has advised youths not to take freedom of speech for granted following the chain of conversion on social media over his father, Professor Wole Soyinka’s plane-seat incident.

A post by Tonye Cole over the weekend showed a young man who asked the Nobel Laureate to vacate his seat on a plane has sparked up heated arguments on respect and tradition.

Professor Wole Soyinka has, himself reacted to the incident via an e-mail to media mogul, Mo Abudu, on what he described as ‘minor’.

In a letter addressed to Tonye Cole, Dr Soyinka thanked the billionaire for standing up for his father and for respect.

“You ignited a social media storm that appears to have even more impact on aviation matter than Iran’s recent downing of the USA drone. Prof Soyinka’s inadvertent trespass into someone else’s ‘seatspace’ has triggered numerous unguided missiles which are flying all over social media,” he said.

Read full letter.

So my elderly father mistakenly sat in the wrong airplane seat, & moved when asked.

It was a non-event until Mr Tonye Cole did an Instagram post about respect.

I thought I'd write to Mr Cole & share a memory about WS & an airline drama when he was shown great respect indeed. pic.twitter.com/Ix1VtkgOuy — Olaokun Soyinka (@olaokun_s) June 26, 2019

Vanguard