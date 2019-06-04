Don’t lobby me for appointments, Emmanuel warns office seekers

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO – Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has restated his stance to promote excellence and merit in appointments , warning stakeholders and political leaders to refrain from putting pressure on him over political appointments.

Speaking during the swearing in of newly sworn in Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government house, Governor Emmanuel said he may retain most members of the immediate past Executive Council because of the numerous projects he needs to complete under their supervision.

He said, “Don’t come and tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped, because everybody worked and they all supported me.

“If you attempt to blackmail anybody, that will even spur me to reappoint that person.

“Like I always say, nobody should send me text to lobby for any candidate because that is the surest route to the disqualification of such a person.

“Once I receive a name of any director from a stakeholder, it means the person is not qualified and lacks self confidence.”

He expressed his desire to spread the appointments across the Local Government Areas of the State, but decried the absence of qualified personnel from some Local Governments Areas, an issue he said should be of serious concern to stakeholders in such areas.

While congratulating the new appointees, the Governor expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further urged them to exhibit high levels of professionalism and tolerance in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He urged the new Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Edem Essien to maintain a good relationship between the labour unions and government for a robust industrial harmony in the state.

Governor Emmanuel said Mr Effiong Edet Ekpenyong, Mr Inyang Inyang Jameson and Mr Imoh Bassey Inyang the new Permanent Secretaries were selected on merit from among the various directors and deputy directors who he personally interviewed.

He further charged the newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries to abide by the oaths they have taken and ensure that their personal interest does not overide the discharge of their official duties.

“People should understand that appointments as Permanet Secretaries are not promotions that come automatically because one has reached Grade Level 17, and so cannot get to everybody,” the Governor stated.

The newly inaugurated Head of the State Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien who spoke with Journalists shortly after his swearing in, appreciated Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy for the appointment and pledged to selflessly discharge his duties in the interest of the state.