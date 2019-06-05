Don’t lobby me for appointments, Emmanuel warns office seekers

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has restated his resolve to promote excellence and merit in appointments, warning stakeholders and political leaders to refrain from putting pressure on him over political appointments.

Speaking during the swearing in of new Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Governor Emmanuel said he may retain most members of the immediate past Executive Council because of the numerous projects he needs to complete under their supervision.

He said, “Don’t come to tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped because everybody worked and they all supported me.

“If you attempt to blackmail anybody, that will even spur me to reappoint the person. Like I always said, nobody should send me a text to lobby for any candidate because that is the surest route to the disqualification of such a person.

“Once I receive the name of any director from a stakeholder, it means the person is not qualified and lacks self-confidence.”

He expressed his desire to spread the appointments across the local government areas of the state but decried the absence of qualified personnel in some councils, an issue he said should be of serious concern to stakeholders in such areas.

Congratulating the new appointees, the governor expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further urged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism and tolerance in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He urged the new Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien to maintain a good relationship with the labour unions and government for a robust industrial harmony in the state.

Governor Emmanuel said Mr Effiong Ekpenyong, Mr Inyang Jameson and Mr Imoh Inyang, the new Permanent Secretaries were selected on merit from among the various directors and deputy directors who he personally interviewed.

He charged the newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries to abide by the oaths they took and ensure that their personal interest did not override the discharge of their official duties.

The newly inaugurated Head of the State Civil Service, Elder Essien who spoke with journalists shortly after his swearing in, appreciated Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy for the appointment and pledged to selflessly discharge his duties in the interest of the state.