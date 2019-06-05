Don’t kill yourselves because of Ogoni oil, royal father charges firm

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Gininwa, has charged a new oil company in the area not to ignite fight or kill itself because of Ogoni oil.

Gininwa also promised that he would privately meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to inform him that the Ogoni people have formed their oil company to resume oil exploration.

The royal father spoke at his home town in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, when the newly established Ogoni Petroleum Company Limited, OPLC, led by its Managing Director, Mr Promise Wisdom, visited.

Gininwa said: “The problem I have is that our people are not doing business. We should be business minded. We should also be united. Don’t go and kill yourselves because of Ogoni oil.

“I support the formation of Ogoni oil company. My job is to stay as a father to the company and I will not regret it. If NDPC is looking for people to be their contractor, you should be the first. I am happy that Ogoni people have come into this business.

“We have been in bondage. Our children have been going to other places for work, now that opportunity has come, what we want is good arrangement, so you will not fail.

“Are we going to sit and see oil flowing and we are dying of hunger? This is what we are thinking about, not that we don’t want oil exploration. Are we going to drink the oil?

“I will want to see President Buhari privately to inform him that Ogoni people have formed their own oil company. You have my support on this move.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of OPLC, Wisdom, had solicited the cooperation, understanding and support of government, royal fathers of the area and other Ogonis for the success of the move to take over oil exploration in the area.

