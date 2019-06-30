Don’t bring another greenhorn to sports, Gara Gombe tells Buhari

Renowned football administrator and sports critic, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe said the industry has suffered too long in the hands of political appointees made by the government and it was time to bring in a technocrat that could turn around sports fortune in the country.

Gara Gombe who speaking during a chat on Friday posited that the growth of sports in Nigeria has suffered because of policy somersault and unabated corruption in the sports ministry. He stressed that as the President Muhamadu Buhari is drawing up the list for his new cabinet, only competent individuals should be consider, otherwise the country will continue to lag behind in international sports event.

“Everything is wrong about Nigeria’s sports and the industry is the most corrupt in Africa.

“In fact,the monumental corruption that happened in Nigeria’s sports in the last four years put the fight against corruption to test.

“So, now that there is a vacuum in the political head of Sports Ministry, the president should try to get someone who is courageous, fearless and have strong will to cleanse Nigeria’s sports of corruption and decay elements.

“When President Buhari came into office in 2015, stakeholders in the sports industry were relieved believing that the time had come to sanitize Nigeria’s sports and reposition it for utmost performance’.

But unfortunately, it is either the President has changed his mind about fighting corruption or there is grand conspiracy by some stakeholders and politicians to ensure that the decays and the rots in sports are sustained.”