Don’t abuse offer of scholarship, Amnesty Office warns beneficiaries

Presidential Amnesty Programme has warned Niger Delta youths offered scholarship on compassionate grounds to study in universities across the country not to take the gesture as a right, but rare privilege to enable them acquire tertiary education and better their lives.

The Amnesty Office said being from Niger Delta is not an automatic qualification to enjoy the programme, as its mandate mainly cover the management of 30,000 persons captured in the database of beneficiaries.

Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant on Media to Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said in a statement, yesterday, that the warning became necessary in view of an unruly behaviour exhibited last week by some non beneficiaries of the programme offered scholarship on compassionate grounds at the Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

He expressed dismay that rather than concentrate on their studies and show gratitude to the Coordinator of the programme for providing them succour after they were fraudulently and illegally deployed to the university in March, last year by a former official of the Amnesty Office in the previous administration, the students who are not bona fide beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme engaged in acts that breached the peace in the university.

Ganagana said reports on the cause of the incident indicated that the students were simply being mischievous by demanding to be granted same allowances meant for beneficiaries of the programme on scholarship duly captured in the database, not minding the fact that they were not beneficiaries and were illegally sent to the institution through the back door.