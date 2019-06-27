Do not take medication without doctor’s prescription

By Sola Ogundipe

It is wrong to take medications without doctor’s prescription because the habit could lead to abuse of drugs.

The drugs to be particularly wary of include opioids used to treat pain; central nervous system, CNS, depressants, such as benzodiazepines, e.g., Xanax or Valium, used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, and stimulants, such as Amphetamines or Concerta, Daytrana, Methylin, Ritalin, used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy (a sleep disorder).

There are guidelines for using prescription drugs safely. Always follow the prescription medication directions carefully.

Don’t raise or lower medication doses without talking with your doctor first and never stop taking medication on your own.

Don’t crush or break pills, especially if the pills are time-released. Be clear about the drug’s effects on driving and other daily tasks.

Learn about the effects any prescription medicine can have when it’s taken with alcohol and other prescription and over-the-counter, OTC, drugs.

Discuss with your doctor about any history of substance abuse and never allow other people to use your prescription medications. Also, don’t take other people’s medication.

If you believe that a family member or close friend is abusing prescription drugs, seek help immediately.