Dickson hails Ihedioha for appointing Onyeagucha SSG

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor of Bayelsa State and chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson, has hailed his Imo State counterpart, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, for appointing Uche Onyeagucha, Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday, quoted the governor as describing the new IMO SSG as a friend and brother.

Dickson said Onyeagucha is a competent and capable IMO citizen with an indepth understanding of the real issues affecting the society.

The governor, who described Onyeagucha as a Bayelsan and Niger Deltan, said he was happy that the Imo State governor appreciated his qualities, having found him worthy of being appointed into the crucial position to serve his government and people.

Dickson urged Onyeagucha to use his wealth of experience and capacity to support the Ihedioha administration to deliver on his electoral promises to the Imo people.

He said: “I congratulate him on this important appointment and urge him to use his wealth of experience as a lawmaker and lawyer to support the Ihedioha administration in the interest of Imo people.”

“Let me use this medium to thank the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, for the appointment of Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

“Honorable Onyeagucha is a friend, brother, a Bayelsan and indeed a Niger Delta who understands and deals with the real issues that affect our society. We are happy that he was given this appointment.