Dibi Field oil spill: Delta community threatens NOSDRA, Chevron

WARRI—Aja-Omaetan community youths in Warri North council of Delta State have threatened to expose staff of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA and Chevron officials over a 2018 spill and alleged plot to side track their community for failing to involve them in the post spill impact assessment, PSIA, and

Addressing newsmen in Warri, weekend, the community youth chairman, Mr. Godfrey Adidi in a letter dated June 20, and addressed to the Director-General/CEO of NOSDRA and signed by his vice, Mr. Rawlings Odudu; Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Utsoritselaju and PRO, Mr. Rowland Mene, disclosed that a PSIA was ordered to involve all affected parties but expressed regret that some parties have concluded plans to complete and sign the JIV documents without their involvement on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

They warned that any attempt to side track them in the processes initiated by their community would result in dire consequences.

According to the statement, “Itsekiri youths are not into militancy. But we are not lazy or afraid, just that we put the interest of Nigeria first. Aja-Omaetan youths are ready to take the bull by the horns. Be prepared for any violence or unrest within the DIBI field as a result of the planned fraudulent JIV signing.”

In the letter copied to Vice President Osinbajo, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Inspector General of Police, D-G, DSS and Governor Okowa, they asserted that they are ready to protect themselves from further acts of those destroying their environment and only source of livelihood and therefore called for a joint “Post Spill Impact Assessment, PSIA, as ordered without delay.