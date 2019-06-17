DHA unveils award nominees

Democracy Heroes Awards management has unveiled the nominees for the 2019 awards-themed: “Reigniting The Greatness of Our Nation.” This comes as the team have confirmed the voting results of award nominees for the 7th edition of the meritorious award holding in Abuja at Transcorp Hilton Hotel on the 5th of August, 2019.

According to the statement the Award was well deserved, as it was the opinion and decision of the general public who actively participated in voting their best choices across the several award categories of the prestigious award. This confirmation was made known to newsmen during a press conference organised by the FDN team and held at Abuja.

Speaking at the conference, the Executive Director of Democracy Heroes Awards (DHA), Alexander Ajagbonna (King Fajag), noted that the nominated personalities have been well scrutinized and evaluated ensuring that their works are sustainable, true and of national impacts.

According to Alex Nwankwo, the Director of Media and Publicity for DHA, he stressed that the award which is aimed at recognising the impact and contributions of leaders, public office holders and relevant Institutions who have helped to improve and promote our national Democracy would also be a commemoration of the June 12th Democracy day celebration, which is indeed a major feat achieved by President Buhari to honour the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, who was the first democratically elected Leader in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the conference was Excellency Arthur, the Strategic Partner, Democracy Heroes Awards who says, “the honour is beyond personalities but also for the entire Nigerian citizens both at home and in diaspora who have played positive roles in the sustenance of Nigeria nascent democracy”.

“As the theme of this year’s Awards suggest “RE-IGNITE THE GREATNESS OF OUR NATION”, it is essentially targeted at encouraging individuals who have contributed in their ways towards protecting and maintaining our Democracy which in no small measure relates in spuring Nigerians to do more for our nation and as such restoring our glory as the giant of Africa” Nwugha Emeka Mac- Victor, the Executive Director, Admin & Strategic Planning added.

However, other members of the organising Committee of Democracy Heroes Awards are MC Expensive, the Strategic Brand Partner, Victor Atewe, Head Event Manager FDN/Media Consultant.

The grand award ceremony will recognize several personalities across several award categories which includes, “Man of the Year”, “Icon of the Year”, “Best Performing Governor of the Year”, “Promising Governor of the Year”, “Law maker of the Year”, “First Lady of the Year” and about 30 other award categories.

The vision of the award recognition is in furtherance of encouraging political leadership to provide or ensure that citizens enjoy the dividends of Democracy, to avoid aborting or protesting against the system as obtained in some African countries.