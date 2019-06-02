DG VON blames insecurity on decay in infrastructure

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – DIRECTOR-GENERAL, DG, Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, has attributed the decay and neglect of critical infrastructure over years by the past leaders to be the cause of unemployment and insecurity in the country.

Okechukwu made this known on Sunday during the Igwa-Nshi Eke Festival held in Eke community, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He noted that the critical infrastructure was the back-bone for any economy as it holds the key to mass employment and job creation by creating enabling environment for the private sector, government and communities to strive in their endeavours.

The director-general noted that unemployment, idleness and despondence brought about by many years of decay and neglect of critical infrastructure is breeding the current insecurity being witness in some parts of the country.

“Part of the insecurity on the ground and gross unemployment is because we allowed our critical infrastructure to delay and it was neglected by successive administrations for many years.

“The day you return Nigeria’s critical infrastructure back to work such as sufficient electricity, good road and rail networks and sufficient food etc; you have more Nigerians hands on jobs and there will be more prosperity and happiness in the land.

“This is because the insecurity cannot be disconnected from the idleness and despondence among the people especially the youths and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration understood all these.

“President Buhari has embarked on on-going massive critical infrastructure development of 5,000 kilometres of Federal roads; 5,000 kilometres of Standard Gauge Rail Lines, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity and self-sufficiency in food production in one swoop across the country.

“Buhari also has provision of gas pipelines to major commercial cities especially in the South-East as well as provision of modern airports across the country in his kitty; while promising to complete 2nd Niger Bridge and revitalize Enugu coal back to life.

“All these and other laudable projects of his administration are not only meant to create enabling environment for the private sector to strive, but for individuals and communities to engage in all forms of production especially within the South-East.

“These critical infrastructure and other projects are meant to help Nigerians – organised private sector, group or individuals – to easily succeed in their businesses and create more jobs in every nook and cranny in the country,’’ he said.

On the President’s inaugural speech, Okechukwu said that it would be inappropriate that President Buhari makes an inaugural speech on May 29 and less down a fortnight makes another inaugural speech on June 12.

“On June 12, I anticipate he will tell the Nigerian people where he is going and how he will consolidate on his achievements. For us, President Buhari has done creditably well in the past four years,’’ he said.

On the Igwa Nshi Eke Festival, the director-general said that the festival was a unifying factor and a festival that brings people of the Eke community, their relatives and friends far and near together.

“What we are doing is what we call renewer of the settlement of Eke as a town. Rural history has it that Eke is a man that had five male children and were attacked from all conners. It was a communal hostilities and that hostilities gave birth to what we are doing today known as Igwa- Nshi. Igwa-Nshi in the sense that we are the rituals that was used to mutate elephant to attack communities that are our folds.

But with the coming of Christianity we drop the ritual and traditional rites and made it a festivals. That’s why today we say it is the drum of carnival, no more ritual or traditional rites. And we also thank the in-laws and friends that took their time to attend in each year we are celebrating this carnival. It shows that our culture has a space in all we are doing in country” Okechukwu said.

Among dignitaries that witnessed the festival is Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was stunned watching the traditional drumming and dancing by the people of Eke.