Deyemi Okanlawon fulfils honeymoon promise to wife

Apparently, Nollywood actor, Adeyemi Okanlawon has finally got to tick off something on his check list, which is the fulfilment of his promise to take his wife on a honeymoon trip to the city of love, Paris.

The actor revealed that he had promised his wife a trip to Paris, France for their honeymoon and he was only able to fund the trip after six years of their marriage. According to him, his wife had volunteered to contribute for the trip, but he refused to let her, adding that she had used her contributions for the upkeep of the house.

The fulfilled husband and proud father of two kids shared a photo of himself and his heartthrob in France at the Louvre pyramid as they shared a kiss.

“You really thought I went to the city of love alone? After 6 years and 2 kids I finally had enough money set aside to fulfil that honeymoon promise. As per a woman that has too much sense, she insisted on contributing but I didn’t agree so she used her money to fix up stuff at home,” he wrote.