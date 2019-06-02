Development agency will restore Warri – Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has lauded the establishment of Warri/Uvwie Development Agency to restore Warri as a commercial hub and enhance the economic development of Delta State.

Onuesoke, who spoke at the venue of the inauguration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in Asaba, commended Okowa for establishing the agency, adding that his action had revealed that he is not an ethnic governor as claimed in some quarters.

He recalled that Warri in the 1970s and early 1980s was the commercial hub of not only Delta State but also of Nigeria hence the nickname ‘Oil City’, saying, however, that it lost the status due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I was born in Warri, schooled in Warri, with a maternal link to the Itsekiri and understand the composition of Warri. It was a city bubbling with commercial activities. People from other parts of Nigeria and overseas came to do business in Warri. But all that went into oblivion”, he added.

“The downturn in the fortune of Warri will become history very soon with the establishment of the development agency”.

