Deputy Speaker, Wase appoints Chief of Staff, Special Advisers, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase Thursday night approved the appointment of Hon. Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Malle as his Chief of Staff.

The Deputy Speaker also made other key appointments among which are special advisers.

According to a release from the Deputy Speaker’s office, Dr. Malle, hails from Taraba State.

He holds a Ph.D in Animal Production and Management from the Federal University of Technology Yola.

He was a Lecturer in Taraba State College of Agriculture in 1998 until his appointment as Sole Administrator, Jalingo Local Government Area in 2004.

In 2005, He was appointed Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Transport and Aviation, by the Taraba State Government.

He was later appointed Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Taraba State on Local Government Affairs in September of 2007.

Dr Malle was later elected Member of the House of Representatives in 2011 representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, a position he held until 19th June 2019.

Similarly, other appointments made by the Deputy Speaker included those of the Special Advisers and Assistants.

They included Nanven Nimfel as Special Adviser (Political Affairs); Hon. (Dr.) Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as Special Adviser (Budget & Financial Matters); Hon. Lumumba Adeh as Special Assistant (Former Member Liaison); Sama’ila Abdullahi Mohammed as Special Assistant (Economic Matters); Suleiman Tanimu Abubakar as Special Assistant (Investment) and Hon. Godfrey Gaiya as Special Assistant (International Affairs & Diplomacy).

Others were Muhammed Umar Puma as Press Secretary; Alancha Dominic Ichukwu as Special Assistant Youth Mobilization & CSOs; Ibrahim Tijjani Ibrahim as Personal Photographer & Special Assistant (New Media) and Hon. (Dr.) Adebukola Ajaja as Special Assistant (Women in Parliament).

The statement added that all the appointments take immediate effect.