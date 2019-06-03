Deputy Senate President’s position not given to us yet — PDP senators

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— AHEAD of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly and election of presiding officers, the Senate Caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, denied insinuations that the Deputy Senate President position was being offered members of the party in the Senate.

According to PDP senators, no meeting was held to cede the Deputy Senate President’s position to the party.

Speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, spokesperson of the Senate Caucus of PDP, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), said the caucus was together and would work in unison.

He said nothing was wrong with the PDP senators supporting some of the aspirants to the position of Senate President individually, adding that the party cannot stop them since they have the right to do so.

Abaribe said: “Lawan said he was expecting other PDP senators to endorse him after Nwaoboshi. He has the right to be talking with some people. What I know is that we have not taken any decision at the caucus level on what to do.”

‘’PDP is still together; we are not going anywhere, we will work together. One or two members may have taken a decision to support different aspirants, they have the right, this is democracy. We have all agreed that we are not going anywhere, we have not met with any aspirant for offer of the position of Deputy Senate President.

“Whoever that is doing or saying anything is expressing his personal rights. It should not be taken to be the position of the party and we cannot stop anybody from exercising their freedom.”

Recall that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North), had on Friday thrown his weight behind the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) for the Senate Presidency.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Nwaoboshi had openly declared his support for Lawan, saying he took the decision since the party, PDP, has no candidate for the position.

Also recall that Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had on Saturday said that as part of moves to actualize his aspiration for the position of Senate President, he will meet with the Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, next week.

