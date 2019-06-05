Deputy Senate President position is for Urhobo Nation – Delta Central APC

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta Central senator district of Delta State, has warned that the position of Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate is solely for the Urhobo nation which is the only tribe in the district, hence other districts should queue behind her.

Executives and members of the party from Delta Central made their position known in a communique at the end of a meeting held at the PTI Conference centre to declare their support for the lawmaker representing the district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate.

The communique which was signed by the APC Delta Central chairman, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, said: “That seat (Deputy Senate President) is for the Urhobo nation.”

He chided a group, the Urhobo Political Group, which he described as non-Urhobos, for attempting to betray the collective interest and truncate the destiny of the entire Urhobos at the coming Senate.

He said: “By this communique, we, therefore, state expressly the official position of Urhobos across board that we are solidly and overwhelmingly behind our senator, Ovie Omo-Agege for his bid for the position.

“We have just discovered that a handful of gangsters, who are unarguably sponsored by the enemies of Urhobo, have gone on air to declare support for an Igbo senator contesting for the same post.

“Their move to support an Igbo Senator for the position that’s already in the kitty of the Urhobo nation is wicked, mischievous and unpatriotic.

“We conclude by appealing to everyone that the Urhobo nation before now, has supported the North, the West and East in their previous bids for various offices in the Senate and therefore, we expect them to support the Urhobo in this quest for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to secure the Deputy Senate President.”

