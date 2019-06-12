Democracy@20: Ex-lawmaker urges 9th NASS to make people-oriented laws

An immediate outgone lawmaker in Anambra, Mr Ikem Uzoezie Uzoezie has congratulated the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) on their successful inauguration on Tuesday.

Uzoezie, who congratulated the legislators in an interview with Newsmen in Awka on Wednesday, urged them to make people-oriented laws.

He said the newly inaugurated national lawmakers should deploy their energies to legislations that would uplift the lives of the people.

He also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for working to ensure that real party men emerged as President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Assembly and their deputies.

The chieftain said their emergence would ensure robust executive/legislature relations which was a major condition for successful implementation of policies of any government in a democracy.

“It is welcome development, it means our party, the APC, is in charge and guarantees harmony in the relationship between the legislature and the executive.

“The absence of people from the South-East simply shows that we did not do very well in the last election and that we have to work harder subsequently, but more importantly is that those there work in the overall interest of all.

“ My call is that the 9th National Assembly should make pro-poor, pro-people laws that will address the yearnings of Nigerians,” he said.

Uzoezie used the opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerian people for sustaining democracy for 20 uninterrupted years.

He said the occasion is worth celebrating as Nigeria had made remarkable progress, expressing the hope that the new dispensation would be for the good of all.