Democracy Day: June 12 symbolises Nigeria’s unity – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olusegun Fanibe, has described June 12 as a symbol of Nigeria’s unity.

Fanibe made the assertion in an interview with Newsmen in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

He noted that June 12 was a watershed in the annals of history of elections in Nigeria.

NAN reports that Fanibe contested for the House of Representatives in the last election on the platform of the Accord Party but lost to Taofik Ajilesoro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fanibe later decamped to the APC.

He said June 12 was a day that Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, religion and creed, spoke with one voice and overwhelmingly voted for Chief MKO Abiola.

He noted that the election was still regarded as the freest and fairest in the country.

Fanibe maintained that the democracy we are enjoying today was as a result of the sacrifice of late Abiola.

“The future of Nigeria is very bright and the future is now.

“Pronouncing June 12 as democracy day in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari is like putting the right peg in the right hole.

“This, significantly appreciates the supreme sacrifice made by the late business mogul, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

“His electoral victory in the June 12, 1993 election was truncated by the military regime.

“An Award of the highest honour in the land; Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFR), which was bestowed on the late Aare Onakakanfo post-humously last year was in order and by that, it had really healed a lot of wounds,’’ he said.

Fanibe said that June 12, 2019, marks twenty-six years the election was conducted and the symbol of the election was recognised just after twenty-five years.

“It means that the labour of our heroes past was not in vain as Abiola was duly recognised because this is the first democracy day to be held in his honour by the Federal Government,” he said.

Fanibe, however, rejoice with Nigerians on the celebration of 2019 Democracy Day, saying that the future of the country is very bright and the future is now.