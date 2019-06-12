Democracy Day : Abiola’s children arrive Eagles Square

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SOME of the children of acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola have arrived at the Eagle Square, Abuja for the celebration of Democracy Day.

Already at the venue are Hafsat Abiola-Costello and her brother, Jamiu Abiola.

Also among the early arrivals are governors led by the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former ministers, service chiefs, Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies, members of the legislature and judiciary, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, members of the ruling party, all garly addressed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday, June 10 assented to the Public Holiday Amendment bill into law.

The new law recognizes June 12 every year as public holiday, while May 29 which was initially recognized as Democracy Day will no longer be public holiday.

Recalled President Buhari had in December 6, 2018, announced that stated that the decision to honour MKO Abiola and to declare June 12 Democracy Day was as a result of years of clamour by the activists, statesmen, groups as well as the family, associates, and friends of the late businessman and politician should be accepted “in good faith” as this will help the nation move forward.

According to him, “We cannot rewind the past but we can at least assuage our feelings, recognise that a wrong has been committed and resolve to stand firm now and ease the future for the sanctity of free elections.

“Nigerians will no longer tolerate such perversion of justice. This retrospective and posthumous recognition is only a symbolic token of redress and recompense for the grievous injury done to the peace and unity of our country.”

Buhari added that by moving past the negatives of the struggle, Nigerians would be able to fully benefit from June 12.

“Our action today is to bury the negative side of June 12 – side of ill-feelings, hate, frustration, and agony. What we are doing today is celebrating the positive side of June 12,” he had said.