Delta LG Chair, Adode dedicates award to Okowa

The Chairman, Ughelli North local government area, Delta State, Hon. Godwin Adode, (aka Coach Tete) yesterday, bagged the Rootswatch Magazine’s Merit Award as best performing chairman following his developmental projects, empowerment and skill acquisition programmes.



The council chairman while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said he was dedicating the award to his mentor and master, His Excellency (Sen.) Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he said he had always emulated since he assumed office as Ughelli North council chairman.

Speaking further, Adode said the news of the award came to him as surprise, saying that the inspiration to develop his local government came from his working governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he described as a developer of both human and infrastructures.

While commending the governor for the supports he has gotten so far, Adode said he had within the first four years of his administration turned round the state with harvest of developments, saying that if there were third term, he would single handedly moved the motion for his third term.

The council boss also pointed out that the appreciation for the award cannot be completed without the mentioning the of the Ughelli North legislative arm, members of his executives, staffers, his political leaders and friends who stood and showed him direction.

While commending the Rootswatch Magazine Editorial Board for selecting him as one of the awardees, Adode said the award will further spur him to do more in his area, calling on all Ughelli people to rally round and support Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The Chairman of Ughelli North and South PDP party Chairmen, Hon. Lawrence Agbatutu and Hon. Michael Djegbe congratulated the council Chairman, Hon Adode, on his award as best council Chairman, saying he has distinguished himself from others through his contribution to humanity, saying that such person deserves second tenure.

Also speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Chris Oharisi, expressed satisfaction for the one year and six months the council chairman, Hon. Adode, has been in office and the skill acquisition, empowerment and developmental projects he has carried out, no doubt speaks volume of him as a working council chairman.

This award bagged by Hon. Adode according to Dr. Oharisi is a clear indication and a pride to Ughelli North local government Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that they have a working local government chairman and he should be supported to deliver more dividends of democracy to our people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rootswatch Editorial Board, Prince Bayode Ojo and the Chairman of the Merit Award ceremony, former deputy governor, Lagos state, Prince Abiodun Ogundeye, in a similar statement hailed the awardees for standing tall in the midst of their colleagues, saying the award is a duty call for more developments for their people in their local government areas.