Delta HoS tasks civil servants on improved productivity

By Victor Young

Delta State Head of Service, HoS, Mr Reginald Bayoko, yesterday pleaded with the state’s servants to double their efforts to enable Governor Ifeanyi Okowa fulfill his second term electoral promises to the people of the state.

The HoS, however, expressed his gratitude to the workers of the state for their cooperation, commitment and support in the last three years he assumed office as HoS.

According to Bayoko, in a statement to mark his third year in office, “For us in the public service, at whatever station or rung of the ladder, the onus is on us to lead by example, not only as public officers for whom public office is a public trust, but also as moral beacons of the public sector.

“This is the challenge before all of us and our ability to live it will determine the level of success the state government attains in service delivery and what shape the future we bequeath to our children.

‘Going by the policy thrust of this administration led Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and in line with the SMART Agenda that is translating to peace, progress and prosperity, the governor has provided the civil service the platform to, at any given time, contribute to the growth of the state.

“It is on this premise that I urge civil servants in the state to reflect on what we have done in the last three years since I assumed office as HoS and on how we can double our efforts to exponentially increase productivity and the efficiency of the civil service, for the overall benefit of the state as envisaged by our governor.”