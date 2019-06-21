Delta Assembly confirms Ukah, 7 others as Commissioners-designate

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the eight nominees forwarded to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for appointment as commissioners-designate and members of the State Executive Council.

Their confirmation was sequel to a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, seconded by the Chief Whip and member representing Oshimili North Constituency, Mrs Pat Ajudua and adopted at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Among those confirmed were; Mr Basil Ganagana who is a former Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House and Chief Festus Ochonogor, the immediate past Senior Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

After introducing themselves, the Speaker said Mr Ganagana had served the state legislature in various capacities as Speaker and Deputy Speaker while Chief Ochonogor had also served the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in various capacities, granting them the privilege of taking a bow and leave.

Three former Commissioners during the first tenure of Governor Okowa including Mr Peter Mrakpor, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah and Chief James Augoye were also given the privileges of taking bows and leaving after they introduced themselves to members of the House.

The Speaker commended the nominees for working hard to improve the lives of Deltans during the governor’s first term.

Mrs Florence Alantan, Mr Chika Ossai, a former Commissioner during Okowa’s first term and Prof Patrick Muoboghare, a Commissioner during the tenure of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, also enjoyed the privileges of only taking bows and leaving as directed by the Speaker.