Delta: APC witness admits violating court order

By Onozure Dania

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, witness called to testify at the ongoing National Assembly election tribunal sitting in Asaba, Mr Adehor Albert, has admitted that there was a court judgment, which restrained the party from submitting a list of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

Adehor made the admission while being cross-examined by the lead counsel to the petitioners (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Evelyn Oboro), Mr Usman Sule.

It will be recalled that Justice Toyin Adegoke of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State in a ruling on October 17, 2018, ordered the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; APC; Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; Prophet Jones Erue and the plaintiff, Chief Cyril Ogodo, to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list of candidates from Delta State from the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit was heard.

Despite the court order, the Erue faction of the APC went ahead to submit a list of candidates to INEC on October 18, 2018.

The petition filed by Omavowan and PDP at the election tribunal, has INEC, Ovie Omo-Agege and APC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.