Delphi school emerges winner in inter debate

By Victor Arjiromanus

Pupils of Delphi international school emerged winner in a just concluded inter-school debate, packaged by Little Miss Nigeria (LMN), Mmesoma Ikuagu as part of her pet project to be a ‘voice for the voiceless’ and improving the intellect of Nigerian children.

Present at the event was the president, National Youth council of Nigeria, and CEO Little Miss Nigeria Project, Comr John Niyi.

The highly disputable event which took place at Victoria Garden City, Lagos was themed; Boarding school is harmful to students.

Other schools that participated in the debate are; Super friends’ international school, Potter’s Land school, and Almond international school. Omole Toluwanimi and Akintayo Inioluwa led their school, Delphi Int’l to victory.

In her remark, 10 year old Mmesoma who was the winner of the 2018\2019 Little Miss Nigeria said; ‘It has been an inspiring experience for me, because, this is something new, and I have enjoyed it so much. Representing children of Nigeria is a privilege which I do not take for granted, and will continue to represent them, and hopefully the world’’

‘’I hope to host more competitions like the one we held today, and visit more orphanages, to show everyone who I truly am, and what I can do for the country’’

She called on the Nigerian government to encourage intellectual activities among children which will enhance and prepare them to become better leaders of the country.

On his part, the chairman Delphi international school, Ambassador Ademola Ogunnaike, who was proud of the great feat achieved by his pupils said; ‘I am proud of my pupils, and pupils of the other schools who participated in this debate. The idea is to give confidence to our wards, to ensure that they can maintain their space anywhere they find themselves, and the best way to teach them to do that is to organise debates like this’

Speaking about the queen Mmesoma, He said

‘The queen is a vivacious angel; she is the prospect girl for the school. She has so many laurels to our glory, the glory of the school and to the glory of her parents too, because to me education is a partnership between parents, the home, and the school.