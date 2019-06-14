Dell upgrades its softwares for easy uses

by Moses Nosike

For easy operation and convenience, Dell recently upgrade its PCs to meet the demand of users, and with its Computex 2019 and others, Dell is delivering, introducing multiple new products across its consumer and small business portfolios. Starting with its acclaimed, premiere XPS line and weaved throughout its mainstream Inspiron and Vostro brands.

According to the Senior Vice President, General Manager, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell, Ray Wah, “We’re thrilled to be back at Computex, further spotlighting the exceptional innovation we kicked off earlier this year at CES 2019. We are always listening to the needs of our customers and we’ve really delivered with smaller and sleeker designs, flawless detail and high performance in each of these new devices.”

The XPS line is Dell’s most awarded line of devices celebrated for its best-in-class technologies, exceptional build and materials, and ability to blend both power and beauty. Dell is taking that commitment one step further with the launch of the new XPS 13 2-in-1, redesigned and higher performing than the previous generation.

To achieve this, the display experience has been elevated on all fronts, refining the InfinityEdge display in a 16:10 format, now offering a stunning edge-to-edge screen and 7% larger viewing experience. The most innovative webcam and Dell’s smallest laptop camera ever is now located at the top bezel, a long awaited from customers. The new display offers improved colour accuracy and resolution with FHD+ and UHD+ options to capture precise detail and sharp images, as well as the ability to enjoy HDR content with a HDR400 certified UHD+ panel and Dolby Vision.

With the addition of Eyesafe display, Dell is helping to reduce potentially harmful blue light emissions while maintaining colour gamut performance. Because today’s device-driven culture has people staring at devices for hours on end each day and consuming high levels of blue light, Dell has partnered with Eyesafe® to intelligently manage light energy at the source to selectively reduce harmful blue light and disperse it across the light spectrum.

While the display and design are stunning, Dell hasn’t pushed performance aside. In fact, it’s been elevated from what was previously a fanless design to an actively cooled 15W design for up to 2.5 times more performance than the previous generation.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is Dell’s first laptop with Intel’s 10th Gen Intel Core processors and features adaptive performance based on the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology, which proactively changes the power of the CPU according to the performance of the workload. Dell has reengineered the thermal design to cool the higher performing processor while creating an overall 8% thinner 2-in-1 than the previous generation”.