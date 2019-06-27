Death penalty sought for 3 accused of murdering hikers in Morocco

Moroccan prosecutors sought the death sentence for the three main suspects in the murder of two Scandinavian hikers at their trial before an anti-terror court on Thursday.
Ronaldo avoids jail but hit by hefty fine for tax fraud in Spain(Opens in a new browser tab)
The maximum sentence was sought for 25-year-old suspected ringleader Abdessamad Ejjoud and two radicalised Moroccans.
The three admitted to killing Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland in the High Atlas mountains last December.