Death penalty sought for 3 accused of murdering hikers in Morocco

Moroccan prosecutors sought the death sentence for the three main suspects in the murder of two Scandinavian hikers at their trial before an anti-terror court on Thursday.

The maximum sentence was sought for 25-year-old suspected ringleader Abdessamad Ejjoud and two radicalised Moroccans.

The three admitted to killing Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland in the High Atlas mountains last December.


