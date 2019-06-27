Dapo Abiodun supplied Armoured Carriers in 2012 — AMOSUN

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—IMMEDIATE past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has explained why he handed over some cache of arms and ammunition to the Police Command a day to his exit from office.

Amosun said he took the responsibilities of his office seriously and was also mindful of accounting for and properly handing over the remainder of the security items to the Police and the new administration.

The former governor spoke through his media aide, Mr. Rotimi Durojaiye, while reacting to the controversies over the handover of arms and ammunition to the police at the twilight of his tenure.

Amosun was reacting to a report by an online news portal, describing the report as an attempt to stand logic in the head.

The former governor, who described the allegation of arms stockpiling as laughable, said Governor Dapo Abiodun was the main supplier of some of the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) he bought in 2012.

The statement reads: “The suggestion that the security assets were quickly handed over to the Police so that the new administration will not know about it is laughable because the incumbent governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun was the main supplier of some of the assets in question, notably, the Armoured Personnel Carriers.

“We say with pride that our substantial investment and commitment to security paid off. Ogun State won several international and local security awards. Companies returned to our shores in even higher numbers.

“Thankfully, under Senator Amosun’s watch, Ogun State did not record any unexplained death or political assassination throughout. Notably, Ogun State holds the record as one of the most peaceful states during the 2019 general election and is now the investors’ destination of choice and industrial capital of Nigeria.

“As a governor who understood and took the responsibilities of his office seriously, Senator Amosun was mindful of accounting for and properly handing over the remainder of the security items to the Police and the new administration.”

It’s a plot to smear Abiodun — Gov’s CPS

But in a swift reaction to Amosun’s claim, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Mr. Kunle Somorin accused the former governor of plotting to smear the Abiodun’s name.

Somorin, in a statement, said: “I read of Armoured Personnel Carriers- vehicles, not arms or ammunition. Did he default in supplying according to the terms of the contract?

“What’s the motivation for bringing the Governor’s name into the arms scandal? I consider it distracting or part of the grand plot to smear Dapo Abiodun.

“He claimed he handed over arms to the Police not Governor Abiodun. The police CP should give the details and sort the shortfalls out with him. It is a security matter, the agencies on arms purchase should wade in.”