Dakolo: Solidarity protesters storm COZA in support of pastor Fatoyinbo

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the ongoing massive protest by some concerned Nigerians against the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who was accused of serial rape by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola and many other ladies, a counter protest group has emerged, displaying placards in solidarity to the pastor.

Some of the placards has inscriptions which read: “I love Pastor Biodun,” and “Pastor Biodun teaches the mind of Christ,” among others. Also, some COZA members were seen in some videos barricading the road to the church in attempts to prevent those protesting against the Pastor from entering the premisses.

Also, a team of security personnel were equally seen to have barricaded the road, pushing some journalists and protesters from entering the premisses.

Below are photos and videos:

It’s supposed to be a peaceful protest but the armed police want to turn it violent..#COZA #stepdownpastor #PastorStepDown pic.twitter.com/MPdw9d6jzQ — Tosin Olugbenga (@OlutosinGbenga) 30 June 2019