Dabiri-Erewa condemns destruction of cars at Nigerian Embassy in London

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the destruction of vehicles at the Nigerian embassy in London on Monday.



Mr. Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime had destroyed several properties of the Nigerian embassy in London because his Nigerian passport was not ready.

Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times in all circumstances.

In a statement by Dabiri-Erewa media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that such an attitude was unpatriotic, and an unconscionable act of indiscipline.

A Nigerian, Mr. Ewohime Apkovweta 32, went to the Nigeria Embassy in London today, for some reasons, his passport wasn't ready, he then caused thousands of pounds worth of damages to diplomatic cars! This is not what we represent.

As a people, we should be good ambassadors of 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/O7eKJ0VCoe — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) June 17, 2019

Dabiri-Erewa said she received the report that Emohime went to the Nigeria Embassy in London on Monday,

He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport which expired since Nov 2017 at about 2 p.m and was told collection of passports closes at 1pm.

He then insisted on collecting his passport , and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce.

According to reports from the Embassy, it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him , without his collection slip.

He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars,5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked near by.

His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof