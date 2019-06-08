DAAR Communications’ suspension: NBC obeys court order

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission says it has complied with the Ex-parte Order granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on Friday, 7th June, 2019.

In a statement released on Saturday the Commission said it had taken note of the court order which was sequel upon a Motion Ex-parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019, by Daar Communications PLC.

The Commission however noted with disappointment that despite the suspension of its operation licence, DAAR Communications Pls had continued to breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code

The statement reads in parts, ‘‘The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the Ex-parte Order granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on the 7th day of June, 2019 to Daar Communications PLC.

‘‘The Ex-parte Order was sequel upon a Motion Ex-parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019, by Daar Communications PLC. This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the Broadcast Licence of Daar Communications PLC on the 6th of June, 2019.

‘‘The Commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by Daar Communications PLC.’’

Recall that the Commission had on Thursday 6th June suspended the media outfit for an alleged breach of broadcasting code and failure to pay its accrued license fee renewal fees.

The action has ever since the announcement has not only become a subject of discussion but attracted wide criticism from within and outside the media industry and across the world, with some describing it as an act of tyranny and gagging of press.