Customs officer dies of gunshot injuries after smugglers’ ambush

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—An Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Yakubu Shuaibu, shot in an ambush by suspected smugglers in Ogun State on Sunday, died from the injuries yesterday.

Shuaibu, attached to the Nigeria Customs Service’s Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, Lagos, was shot at Akinrun village, Oja-Odan axis, Yewa North Local Government Area.

Another officer, identified as Joseph S., a Customs Assistant, equally sustained injury in the ambush.

It was gathered that the Customs operatives seized smuggled rice during a patrol and were returning to their base when the attackers, suspected to be smugglers, laid ambush and opened fire on them.

The FOU spokesman, Jerry Attah, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the slain officer had been buried in Abeokuta according to Islamic rites.

Attah said: “They were on a patrol. They had made seizure of smuggled rice and while taking the rice to their base, they were ambushed.

“The officer was shot on Sunday, but he died today (yesterday). He has been buried according to Islamic rites. No arrest has been made but investigation is still on.”