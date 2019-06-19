Culturati empowers 408 youths

By Juliet Ebirim

The organisers of Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Culturati, over the weekend, disclosed that the brand has empowered four hundred and eight Nigerian youths in the areas of skill acquisition and other creative activities in celebration of the 12th edition of Culturati 2019.

According to the CEO, Aregbe Idris, the empowerment programme which was supported by; Bank of Industry (BOI), Motherland Beckons, La Campagne Tropicana, Polystar, Nike Art Gallery, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN) among others, was inspired by the need to sustain the creative industry by identifying young and creative talents, equip them with the basic skill sets needed to help them attain financial independence.

He said, “Sustaining the relevance of our priceless heritage is one of the founding inspirations of Culturati and our empowerment programmes are tailored to pass on knowledge from one generation to another as a measure to help youths attain financial independence while acquainting them with the African values.”

“The empowerment programme is designed to help participants find footing in the creative industry. The four hundred and eight participants were trained by some of the finest and distinguished creative icons in the industry and I have no doubt that they will leverage on this rare opportunity to create something of value for themselves.”

Speaking on the vision and mission of Culturati, the CEO noted that the initiative was put forward to raise the bar of cultural appreciation, encourage SMEs in the creative industry, raise cultural ambassadors, award cultural icons and celebrate Africa’s cultural values through exciting and engaging programmes.

He further noted that the second phase of Culturati empowerment programme is scheduled to commence in July at the conclusion of this year’s cultural festival which will hold on Sunday, the 30th of June, 2019 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.