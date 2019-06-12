Cult clashes leave 5 dead in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—TWO persons were, yesterday, reportedly beheaded by suspected cultists along the Famgbe community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, in a battle of supremacy between rival cults, Greenlanders and Debam also known as Bobos.

Also killed in the battle were three others in Obele, St. Peters Church and Swali, respectively, all in Yenagoa.

While a Greenlander member was killed in front of his church along Swali Road, others were killed in Obele area during a direct confron-tation between the cults.

Some residents of the area claimed that the battle was between the Obele boys and the St. Peters boys. Already residents are moving out of the troubled zone with the boys reportedly moving about with dangerous weapons.

A source said the killing of a leader of the Greenlanders started the war.