C’River communities disagree with ISSAN on row with Cakasa

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—LEADERS of Esuk Mba and Ikot Ansa communities in Cross River State have rebuffed allegations by the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ISSAN that Cakasa Nigeria Company Limited, an indigenous service company, was not complying with safety procedures and providing employment opportunities to host communities.

Youth President of Esuk Mba community, Edem Okon and other community leaders, who spoke to NDV, debunked the allegations of the association, saying they have cordial relationship with the company and would not want to be part of ISSAN’s agenda.

The company’s solicitor, Dr Okafor Onamson, alleged that “on April 3 ISSAN made a publication in a newspaper that Cakasa does not comply with safety procedure on site. One of the allegations is that the company failed to provide personal protective equipment to their men on site and that the men work under unsafe conditions.

“We have never gone against any safety rule or practice. As a rule, before you embark on any work in any construction site, whether with my client or not, you must undergo what we call safety drill first.

“Also, before you go to any site activity for the day, we must make sure that you are properly kitted.”

On his part, Project Manager, Engineer Anthony Nnadi, explained “when we arrived Calabar, we had meetings with the two host communitie: one is Esuk Utan and the other is Ikot Ansa.

“One thing about gas is that when you use the wrong people to do the job, the implication is on the host community if anything happens, so they said if their people pass the test, we can use them, that was how we started the process.

“We went to Esuk Utan as well, the youth president wrote to us and when we finished the meeting, we told them the areas we can employ them, which we did.”