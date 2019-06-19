CP begs for support to end kidnapping , criminalities in Nasarawa

By David Odama

The Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Command, Bola Longe has stressed the need for stakeholders and other citizens of the state to support the police in all ramifications in order to tackle the increasing cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities.

Longe made the call, yesterday, during a familiarization tour to Akwanga Police Division in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the tour was to interact with the police and other critical stakeholders to ensure peace in the area and its environs.

The commissioner also called on the people of the area and Fulani herdsmen to ensure peaceful co-existence and tolerance among themselves irrespective of their affiliations.

“When I assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, I mapped out strategy and templates in all the flashpoints across the State.

“I am happy to tell you that we have arrested so many kidnappers, armed robbers in Nasarawa/Toto/Udege axis among other areas across the state,” he said.

Longe, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to support the police with vehicles for patrol in order to flush out criminal elements and ensure peace in the area and the state at large.

“I appealing to you the stakeholders and other people to support the police in its efforts to flush out criminal elements across the state, “he said.

Longe called on the people of the state to provide the police with useful information in the interest of peace and development.

Also speaking, Sen. Philip Gyunka, Alhaji Hussaini Akwanga, the immediate past senator representing Nasarawa North at the National Assembly and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, respectively called for the deployment of more security to rural areas in order to protect lives and property in the area.

They have described peace as a necessary requirement for the development of any society, called on the people of the area to see themselves as brothers and sisters.