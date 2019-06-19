Court sacks Ondo lawmaker as INEC withdraws Certificate of Return

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has withdrawn the Certificate of Return of a House of Assembly member representing Okitipupa Constituency 11, Mr. Sina Akinwunmi.

The Certificate of Return has, however, been issued to the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election, Mr. James Ololade-Gbegudu.

This was in line with the judgement of an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure which on May 15, 2019 declared Gbegudu as the winner of the party’s primary conducted on October 5, last year.

Presenting the Certificate of Return to Gbegudu at the Commission’s office, the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood said a letter had been issued to Akinwumi to vacate the seat with immediate effect while a certificate of return earlier issued to him had since been withdrawn.

Delivering the judgement on May 15, 2019, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe held that from all evidence laid before the court by officials of the APC, documentary evidence including the primary election result sheet adduced by counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Femi Emodamori, showed that Ololade-Gbegudu actually won the APC assembly ticket.