Court remands barber for attempting to rape 2 minors

A Kabusa Grade 1 Area Court, sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that a 29-year-old barber, Ifeanyi Umeh, be remanded in prison for attempting to defile two minors.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prison, Nasarawa State and adjourned the case until July 4, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that defendant’s neighbour, Mr Ojo Rotimi, reported the case at the Galadimawa Police station, FCT, Abuja on June 5.

Lawal alleged that on the same date at about 2 p.m., the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s four-year-old daughter to a lonely corner and asked her to remove her underwear.

He told the court that the defendant reportedly held the little girl if she refused to heed to his orders.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant also forced another minor into the toilet with the intent to defile her,

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 278 and 96 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.