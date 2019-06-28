Court remands 3 over alleged membership of secret cult

Ile-Ife (Osun) – An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded three persons for allegedly being members of secret cult called Eye Confraternity.



The Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, ordered that Isiaka Durodola, 35, Bunmi Adeogun, 35 and Oladele Olayemi, 40, be remanded at Ile-Ife prison.

Owolawi adjourned the case until July 17.

Durodola, Adeogun and Olayemi, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for conspiracy, breach of public peace and unlawful membership of a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunmonu Raimi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 6, 2019, around 5:30 a.m. at Nonso Brothel, Obalufon Area of Ile-Ife.

Raimi said that the defendants unlawfully assembled and conducted themselves in a manner with the intent to breach the peace of their neighbourhood about 6:00 a.m.

He said that the defendants, being members of a secret cult known as Eye Confraternity, had allegedly been disturbing the peace of Ile-Ife.

Raimi said the offences contravened sections 62, 69, 70, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)