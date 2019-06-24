Court jails 5 directors over N5.2bn electricity project fraud

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA —An Abuja High Court sitting at Gudu has convicted five former Directors of the Rural Electricity Agency, REA, following alleged role they played in a N5.2 billion Rural Electrification contract scam.

Those convicted and sentenced by the court were the erstwhile Managing Director of REA, Engr. Samuel Gekpe, an Accountant, Simon Nanle, the Director or Projects, Engr. Kayode Orekoya, an Assistant Director, Abdusamad Hahun and the Head of Legal Department, Kayode Oyedeji.

They were found guilty based on a 65-count criminal charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC had alleged that they sequentially withdrew monies that were earmarked for rural electrification contract and shared among themselves.

The defendants were specifically charged to court for criminal breach of trust, which the anti-graft agency maintained was perpetrated through a contract that was awarded from the amended 2008 budget REA, for Grid Extension and Solar Electricity.

The EFCC which closed its case after it called a total of seven witnesses through its lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, told the court that the defendants fraudulently facilitated the withdrawal of the sum of N119.7million from the account of the REA that is domiciled in Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

However, all the defendants, through their lawyer, Mr. Paul Erokoro, SAN, entered a no-case-submission, insisting that the prosecution failed to establish a prima-facie criminal case against them.