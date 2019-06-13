Court fixes July 3 for ruling in suit challenging NAU ASUU election

Justice Peace Otti, who was supposed to deliver the ruling on Thursday, fixed the new date, adding:”the ruling is not read,”.

Abakare, specifically claimed that he was wrongfully disqualified from participating in the process based on what he called election malpractice resulting from ‘proposed’ guideline introduced after the process of election had begun.

He contended that his disqualification was unlawful, insisting that he met all the criteria needed for him to participate in the election.

Abakare had contested for the position of the chairman of the union in the election but lost to Dr Stephen Ufoaroh.

Abakare, in suit No.A/295/2018, filed by his lawyer, O.M. Madukaife, contended that he was unjustly disqualified from contesting the election and prayed the court to set aside the exercise.