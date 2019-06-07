Court docks Ekiti monarch, others over forgery

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A traditional ruler in Ekiti State, Oba Akin Adeyemo, and one of his chiefs, Samuel Fayigbe, were, yesterday, arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti over fraud-related allegation.

The suspects were accused of offences ranging from conspiracy, stealing, forgery and fraudulent conversion of N2,450,000 belonging to minor chiefs of Odo-Ora Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Chief Fayigbe and Oba Adeyemo were accused of forging the signatures of other chiefs on the Odo Ora-Ekiti’s payment vouchers.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye admitted Fayigbe to N200,000 bail with two sureties each in N250,000, while Oba Akin Adeyemo was granted bail on self-recognition, and the case was adjourned till July 10.