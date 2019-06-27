Court dissolves three-year old marriage for lack of love and trust

Marriage – A Gudu Grade I Area Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dissolved a three-year old union between Sani Aisha and Sani Momoh on the grounds that there is no love and trust between the couples.

The Judge, Ado Muktar, in his ruling said it was obvious that there was no love and trust in the marriage anymore.

“I, Ado Muktar, hereby, dissolve the marriage between Momoh and Aisha as stipulated by the Islamic law,” he said.

He ordered that a divorce certificate be issued to the petitioner.

The petitioner, Aisha, had approached the court seeking the dissolution of her marriage to Momoh due to lack of trust and affection.

She also told the court that her husband, Sani Momoh married her on false grounds and maltreated her after marrying her.

Aisha informed the court that she was unaware that the respondent was married until the day his wife came to beat her up in her house while she was pregnant.

She also told the court that she still remained married to Momoh and even took in the two children from his first wife after that incident.

Aisha informed the court that the second son died shortly after the children started staying in their house.

She said her husband and his first wife accused her of murdering the boy, but she explained that “boy came back from school and died suddenly in my arms.”

“My husband then asked me to come and swear with the Al’Quran before his family and his first wife’s family.

“I told him I wasn’t going to swear until he invited my family too.

“My husband took me to his first wife’s village where I was accused and attacked by her family, yet he never defended me.

“He did not even allow me to inform my family so that they could go with me.

“ His first wife then told me that since I have killed her own son, she will also kill my son,” she said.

She told the court that her husband collected money from her on different occasions without repaying.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations by Aisha.

Momoh accused her of deserting him because his business had run down and he couldn’t afford to pay the house rent.

“I told her I could no longer afford to pay the house rent of the two bedroom apartment we were living before.

“I also told her that she should let us move into a one-bedroom apartment pending the time my business will pick up.

“She refused and decided to move out of the house” he said.

The respondent refused to collect the bride price when asked if he was willing to accept the compensation as stipulated by Islamic Law. (NAN)