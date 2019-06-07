Court dissolves 20-year-old marriage over lack of care, desertion

Ado-Ekiti – An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between Awolusi Bunmi and her husband Olusola.

The marriage was dissolved on grounds of lack of care for her and the children, desertion and no rest of mind.

Bunmi, 47, a resident of Adehun, Zone 7, in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that her husband was a deceitful man, saying that he had given birth to three children before marrying her and he concealed this from her.

She said that her husband had failed to perform his responsibility, saying that he had not been taking care of his children.

The mother of two said that education of these children as well as their feeding had been her sole responsibility.

She said that she left her husband since 2012 and had remarried since then, but her husband kept on disturbing her in her new husband’s house.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to separate them, saying that her husband should stop disturbing her and to award her the custody of the children, Mary (19) female and Glory (16) female.

The respondent had repeatedly shunned the court proceedings.

He was given the opportunity to challenge the evidence of the petitioner but failed to appear in court.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, noted that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the marriage.

Akomolede ruled that the custody of Glory should be awarded to the petitioner, while Mary should decide where to remain.

She also ordered that the respondent should be paying the sum of N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance of Glory.

Akomolede said both parties should be responsible for the education of their children.

Access was granted to the respondent to see his children. (NAN)