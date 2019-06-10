Couple, 3 others die in Abuja auto crash

Five persons, including a couple, died in a road accident in Abuja yesterday, while the sixth person, who was injured in the incident which occurred at about 8a.m. near Setraco Junction along Kubwa Expressway, was rushed to the hospital.

According to an official of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Emmanuel Agbo, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja City Centre was hit by a trailer.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Agbo said the impact of the trailer, which was travelling in the same direction, forced the car, with six passengers, off the road.

His words: “The impact forced the car, with number plates ABC 978 SL, to crash onto the concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway.

“Five persons in the car, including a couple, died on the spot. A sixth person in the car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.”