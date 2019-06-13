Council autonomy: APC accuses À’Ibom of subverting NFIU guidelines

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa State Government has come under attacks over alleged subvention of the guidelines of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, on financial autonomy for local governments in the country.

It was alleged that Governor Udom Emmanuel recently warned that most councils in the oil rich state would not be able to pay salaries and meet other financial obligations if left on their own.

The council chairmen in an apparent show of support to the governor paid him a courtesy call where they vowed to continue with the joint state and local government account.

But the All Progressives Congress, APC, while explaining the overall importance of the new financial autonomy, alleged that the “guidelines is/are offensive to Governor Emmanuel.”

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere said, “The governor is definitely working against the effort of the FG to make democracy more flourishing, result oriented and impactful at the local government level for people for the first time, to have a good feel of governance in Akwa Ibom State.

“Or what else is prompting the governor to embark on this undemocratic path of perpetrating enslavement of the masses against the reliefs the guidelines are about to offer?

“Akwa Ibom, under the governor has become poorer, despite the gargantuan cash flow from the Federal Government’s coffers. The state continues to remain relatively undeveloped right from the dawn of his administration in 2015.”

The party accused the governor of rebelling against the goodwill of President Muhammadu Buhari to make life more rewarding for Akwa Ibomites and entire Nigerians in his next level agenda.