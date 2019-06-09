Cossy Orjiakor threatens to beat up Halima Abubakar

By JULIET EBIRIM

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has threatened to beat up fellow actress, Halima Abubakar. The busty actress took to social media to accuse fellow actress, Halima Abubakar of hiding behind fake accounts to ask if she has HIV.

Just recently, Cossy Orjiakor posted a video on her Instagram page and a faceless handle under the name of @umaengr, took to her comment section to ask Cossy if she is HIV positive.

The person wrote: “Is it true you have HIV AIDS? I just saw it in a newspaper, I say let me just ask you.” Cossy in turn responded: “@umaengr Halima you done start your story again. No worries, say it to my face and collect the kind beating wey go make u kuja. Halima is really getting on my nerves always hiding under different accounts to attack … useless snake girl.”

Recall a while ago, Cossy took to Instagram to recount how Halima betrayed her. This happened shortly after Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo shared a photo with Halima and Uche Elendu praising them for being her true friends. While Cossy didn’t seem to have any issue with Elendu, she attacked Halima whom she described as a snake. She went on to caution Uche Ogbodo not to have anything to do with the “green snake.”

VANGUARD