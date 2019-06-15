COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT: What Zlatan should’ve done before copying my song — Jaywon

By Rotimi Agbana

During the week, popular indigenous musician, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, a.k.a Jaywon, accused rap music rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, of copyright infringement because he recreated his hit song, ‘This Year’ without obtaining permission from him.

In a chat with Showtime, while blaming the recurrence of copyright infringement on the silence of stakeholders in the music industry, he explained what Zlatan should have done before recreating his song.

“The industry knows that everyone is trying to recreate the music but nobody is saying anything about it. A lot of them recreate other people’s music without even giving a shout out to the original owner, not to talk of saying they want to give credit to the owner. The industry has been quiet about it, nobody is talking.

So, I just had to address the issue anyhow. Its not like I’ve any issue against Zlatan because I’m blessed and I give all the glory to God and my fans for the love and support. It’s wrong for any musician to do a ‘This Year’ song without my permission or giving me credit. Before me there was no song like ‘This Year’ or ‘Odun Yi’, I can say it categorically, and the song became the most evergreen song of this generation. But this industry tries to recreate it all the time and nobody is saying anything about it. If I don’t blow my trumpet who will”, he said.

He added that contrary to speculations that he may have something else against Zlatan, all he expected was for the rapper to give him credit as the original owner of the song.