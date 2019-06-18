Contentious Tsekelewu oil wellhead fire ends in 7 days – Okorodudu, Warri North Chair

By Emma Amaize

KOKO—CHAIR of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Ambassador Aduge Okorodudu, has assured that the oil wellhead fire, which is at the centre of the row between Tsekelewu community and Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, since April 18, will be over in a week’s time.

He disclosed that the American oil giant had deployed the latest technology and its men were already on ground to put out the fire within a week.

Okorodudu, who sent a delegation of his council, led by the Vice-Chair, Sunny Abilo, weekend, for an on-the-spot assessment, gave the assurance while speaking with the people.

Secretary to Local Government, Mr. Victor German, Supervisor for Education, Dr Andrew Ugbagba, Councillors representing wards one and two, Tsekelewu, Israel Tiemo and Shadrach Aboh, respectively, accompanied the vice-chair to the community.

He commended the people of Tsekelewu community for their option of peaceful protests to draw attention to their plight, saying “not taking the laws into their hands by vandalising oil facilities despite the devastation caused by the raging oil well fire, is a show of confidence of Tsekelewu people in Delta State Government.

“The visit is to conduct an on- the-spot assessment of the recent Chevron wellhead fire outbreak in Tsekelewu community. The chair of Warri North Council is passionate about protecting lives and property in the area in line with the state governor’s SMART agenda.”

The vice-chair said plans were afoot to ameliorate their sufferings through supply of relief materials.

Villagers narrate plight

Thanking the council chair for his prompt intervention in the Chevron wellhead fire outbreak, a female community leader appreciated the council boss for his show of love towards the people, saying the community would patiently wait for the one week Okorodudu promised them to put out the fire.

The community presented a sample of rainwater collected from the community after the oil wellhead fire to show the level of pollution, and urged the council to take it to a laboratory for analysis.

Others who spoke during the visit commented on the level of suffering the people were passing through.

The council boss re-assured there were now lines of communication with the leaders of the community and Chevron management to hasten the quenching of the oil well fire and keep eyes on the after effect.