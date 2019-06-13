Breaking News
Consumer Watch: Basket of Tomatoes sells for N17,000   –  N19,000

By Funmi Ajumobi

Consumer Watch A place that makes you plan ahead

Tomatoes and peppers back in the markets

Items                                                        Prices
Basket of Tomatoes                     N17,000   –  N19,000

A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)                              N 16,000   – N17,000

A bag of Long pepper                                                                  N9, 000    –  N12,000

A bag of Onions (white)              N12,000   –  N14, 000

A bag of Onions (Red)                                                                 N9, 000    –  N11, 000

50kg of long grain Rice                 N16,000   –  N16,500

A derica of long grain Rice                                                       N250        –  N300

50kg of short grain Rice.                                                             N15,000   –  N15,500

A derica of short grain Rice                                                     N250

A crate of eggs                                                                                              N1,000     –  N1,100

A bag of Olotu beans                                                                    N14,000   –  N38,000

A bag of Oloyin                      N15,000   –  N20,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)                                                                                            N63, 000  –  N69,000

A bag of Garri (Yellow)                                                                 N5,000     –  N8,000

A paint bucket                                                                                                                                            N400

A bag of Ijebu Gari                                                                                                                             N5,000   –   N8,000

A paint bucket                                                                                                                                            N500

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil                                                           N10,500  –  N11, 000

10Litres                                                                                                                                                                    N5,500    –  N6000

25 Litres of Palm Oil                                                                           N9,000    –  N9,500

5Litres of Palm Oil                                                                                                                                 N1,900    –  N2,000

Salt                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   N50         –  N200

Noodles- 70g                                                                                                                                                                                                 N1,900    –  N2,200

Spaghetti (1packet)                                                                                                                            N180       –  N200

Macaroni(1packet)                                                                                                                         N180       –  N200

Semovita (10kg)                                                                                                                                    N2,800    –  N3,000

Pampers (cartons of 8)                                                                 N3,400

Seasonings                                                                                                                                                        N100       –   N500

Tomato paste (2,200g)                                                              N1200     –   N1500

Tomato paste (Medium)                                                     N550       –   N700

Tomato paste(small)                                                                                                                     N150-N350

Tomato sachet (a roll)                                                                    N230

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)                                                      N1500-N1,800

A Satchet of milk                                                                                                                                   N25-N50

A Sachet of beverage                                                                    N40-N50

Toothpaste                                                                                                                                                      N50-N300

5 Litres of Kerosine                                                                               N1,100

12.5kg. Cooking gas                                                                        N3, 700

Yam (1 tuber).                                                                                             N400- N1,000

Ugu Leaf (a bundle)                                                                                        N3, 000 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf                      N7,50,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)                                                                                               N800-1,000,                          1 pack-                                                                                                                                                                                             N150                                                                               Carton Titus ice Fish                                                                                    N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                                                             N14,500

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish                                                  N10, 000, 1Kg-N600


