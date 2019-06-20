Consumer Watch: Bag of Onions N12,000

Basket of Tomatoes N17,000 – N19,000 A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 16,000 – N17,000
A bag of Long pepper N9, 000 – N12,000
A bag of Onions (white) N12,000 – N14, 000
A bag of Onions (Red) N9, 000 – N11, 000
50kg of long grain Rice N16,000 – N16,500
A derica of long grain Rice N250 – N300
50kg of short grain Rice. N15,000 – N15,500
A derica of short grain Rice N250
A crate of eggs N1,000 – N1,100
A bag of Olotu beans N14,000 – N38,000
A bag of Oloyin N15,000 – N20,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N63, 000 – N69,000
A bag of Garri (Yellow) N5,000 – N8,000
A paint bucket N400
A bag of Ijebu Gari N5,000 – N8,000
A paint bucket N500
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N10,500 – N11, 000
10Litres N5,500 – N6000
25 Litres of Palm Oil N9,000 – N9,500
5Litres of Palm Oil N1,900 – N2,000
Salt N50 – N200
Noodles- 70g N1,900 – N2,200
Spaghetti (1packet) N180 – N200
Macaroni(1packet) N180 – N200
Semovita (10kg) N2,800 – N3,000
Pampers (cartons of 8) N3,400
Seasonings N100 – N500
Tomato paste (2,200g) N1200 – N1500
Tomato paste (Medium) N550 – N700
Tomato paste(small) N150-N350
Tomato sachet (a roll) N230
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1500-N1,800
A Satchet of milk N25-N50
A Sachet of beverage N40-N50
Toothpaste N50-N300
5 Litres of Kerosine N1,100
12.5kg. Cooking gas N3, 700
Yam (1 tuber). N400- N1,000
Ugu Leaf (a bundle) N3, 000 – N4, 000
A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf N7,50,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N800-1,000, 1 pack- N150 Carton Titus ice Fish N19,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish N14,500
1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600