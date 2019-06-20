Consumer Watch: Bag of Onions N12,000

Basket of Tomatoes N17,000 – N19,000 A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 16,000 – N17,000



A bag of Long pepper N9, 000 – N12,000

A bag of Onions (white) N12,000 – N14, 000

A bag of Onions (Red) N9, 000 – N11, 000

50kg of long grain Rice N16,000 – N16,500

A derica of long grain Rice N250 – N300

50kg of short grain Rice. N15,000 – N15,500

A derica of short grain Rice N250

A crate of eggs N1,000 – N1,100

A bag of Olotu beans N14,000 – N38,000

A bag of Oloyin N15,000 – N20,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N63, 000 – N69,000

A bag of Garri (Yellow) N5,000 – N8,000

A paint bucket N400

A bag of Ijebu Gari N5,000 – N8,000

A paint bucket N500

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N10,500 – N11, 000

10Litres N5,500 – N6000

25 Litres of Palm Oil N9,000 – N9,500

5Litres of Palm Oil N1,900 – N2,000

Salt N50 – N200

Noodles- 70g N1,900 – N2,200

Spaghetti (1packet) N180 – N200

Macaroni(1packet) N180 – N200

Semovita (10kg) N2,800 – N3,000

Pampers (cartons of 8) N3,400

Seasonings N100 – N500

Tomato paste (2,200g) N1200 – N1500

Tomato paste (Medium) N550 – N700

Tomato paste(small) N150-N350

Tomato sachet (a roll) N230

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1500-N1,800

A Satchet of milk N25-N50

A Sachet of beverage N40-N50

Toothpaste N50-N300

5 Litres of Kerosine N1,100

12.5kg. Cooking gas N3, 700

Yam (1 tuber). N400- N1,000

Ugu Leaf (a bundle) N3, 000 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf N7,50,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N800-1,000, 1 pack- N150 Carton Titus ice Fish N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish N14,500

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600